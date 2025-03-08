Honey Badger rescued in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Warangal: Forest officials rescued a rare honey badger from a poacher’s trap while battling a fire in the Nuggur forest in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district near the border with Chhattisgarh.

Known for its intelligence, strength, and fearless nature, the honey badger is a formidable animal, capable of surviving attacks from predators like snakes, tigers, and leopards. However, what the foresters found was an animal weakened by hunger and stress which charged at the rescuers.

Forest officials freed the animal and ensured its safety. The honey badger, which typically grows to a length of 55 to 77 cm and weighs around 16 kg, was released back into the wild.

The species is protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, classified under Schedule 1. It is targeted by poachers for its use of its body parts in traditional medicine and the illegal wildlife trade.