 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Honey Badger rescued in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border

Telangana
DC Correspondent
8 March 2025 11:30 PM IST

The honey badger, which typically grows to a length of 55 to 77 cm and weighs around 16 kg, was released back into the wild

Honey Badger rescued in Telangana-Chhattisgarh border
x
Forest officials free a honey badger in the Nuguru forest of Venkatapuram mandal, Mulugu district, on Saturday. (Image: DC)

Warangal: Forest officials rescued a rare honey badger from a poacher’s trap while battling a fire in the Nuggur forest in Venkatapuram mandal of Mulugu district near the border with Chhattisgarh.

Known for its intelligence, strength, and fearless nature, the honey badger is a formidable animal, capable of surviving attacks from predators like snakes, tigers, and leopards. However, what the foresters found was an animal weakened by hunger and stress which charged at the rescuers.

Forest officials freed the animal and ensured its safety. The honey badger, which typically grows to a length of 55 to 77 cm and weighs around 16 kg, was released back into the wild.

The species is protected under the Indian Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, classified under Schedule 1. It is targeted by poachers for its use of its body parts in traditional medicine and the illegal wildlife trade.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
telangana Telangana news telangana crime news Telangana crime 
India Southern States Telangana Warangal 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X