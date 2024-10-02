Homework pressure dampens holiday excitement of city students

While many schools organised events, such as Bathukamma and Gandhi Jayanti celebrations, a few others focused on educational trips and preparations for upcoming robotics competitions.

The Dasara break, which runs from October 2 to October 14, includes both Bathukamma and Dasara. However, with SA 1 exams scheduled to start on October 21, students have to juggle their holiday excitement with academic demands.

Md Waheeduddin Ansari, principal of Kare High School in the Old City, said, “The quarterly exams start right after the holidays, so students won’t have much time to relax.” Teachers at the school were busy assigning holiday homework to ensure students stayed prepared. “Students are excited, but the looming exams are dampening their holiday spirit,” he added.

A Class V student of a city school lamented that the assignments had taken away from the joy of the holidays. However, despite the academic pressure, students are eager to make time for their personal interests.

“I’m looking forward to spending more time with family and catching up on books I’ve been looking forward to reading,” said Ashrita Yadav, a Class V student.

Meanwhile, Saba, a Class VIII student, shared her plans to focus on drawing during the break.

Principal Fazlur Rahman Khurram of Dawn High School, Malakpet, stressed the importance of these creative pursuits. “Students should engage in hobbies like games, poetry, and other activities to make the most of their free time,” he said. Some students were preparing for a robotics competition.

Sharing his excitement, Shaik Zakir, a Class X student, said, " This holiday, we have the opportunity to participate in a robotics competition in Gujarat.” The group of students will participate in the competition for four days before returning to spend time with their families for the rest of the vacation.

Genesis School celebrated Bathukamma on Tuesday. Additionally, principal Shankar Reddy mentioned that Class IX and Class X students were also heading out for an educational trip to Kerala to visit a facility of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Vivek Vardhini School in Jambagh celebrated Gandhi Jayanti. Members of the management, staff, and students recalled Gandhi’s visit to the school in 1929, where he took photographs and signed the visitors' book.