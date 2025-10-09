Homeguard Dies After Container Lorry Hits Him During Vehicle Check in Telangana

Hyderabad: A Homeguard died after a container lorry ran over him when he tried to stop it during a vehicle check in neighbouring Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Thursday early morning, police said.

The incident occurred when police were conducting a vehicle check at Ramannapet, they said. The driver of the container lorry, which was moving "at high speed and in a negligent manner," hit the homeguard and fled away, a senior police official said. The homeguard, aged around 32, died on the spot, he said.

Police said they were in the process of locating the vehicle. After examining CCTV footage, it was found that the lorry belonged to a logistics firm, police said. Further investigation is on.