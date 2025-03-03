Homebuyers face parking issues

Hyderabad:Developers selling extra parking spaces, beyond the sanctioned limit, has become a major issue for homebuyers in gated communities and apartment complexes, leading to disputes between buyers and builders.

According to Srinivas Rao, a member of Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA), “Several builders are selling extra parking lots beyond the sanctioned limit. In some cases, they are earmarking parking spaces in driveways and common areas, which is against the building rules, causing inconvenience to residents.”



One of the biggest issues that the buyers face is the sale of back-to-back parking spaces, where two cars are allotted a single space. This leads to congestion and disputes between flat owners. In some cases, parking lots have been earmarked near lifts and staircases, obstructing access in the stilt-floor parking.



Homebuyers have also raised concerns about unclear allotment procedures. Some builders follow a first-come, first-served basis, while others use a lottery system. In some cases, developers have even sold visitor parking spaces, which were meant for guests as per the sanctioned plan.



Another concern is the lack of segregation between residential and commercial parking, especially in the mixed-use buildings. “In many apartments, parking for shops and offices is mixed with residential parking, leading to constant disputes, Srinivas Rao added.



While stilt floor parking is deemed sufficient under GO Ms 168, some builders are squeezing in extra cars beyond the sanctioned units, causing severe congestion. In some cases, developers are even obtaining sanctions for additional floors using Transferable Development Rights (TDR), while keeping the parking area unchanged, making the situation worse.



Several homebuyers have already approached RERA, filing complaints against developers for violating parking norms.

According to the details shared by the RERA, the complaints included a homebuyer stating that the GHMC approved a drawing showing a total of 12 parking spaces. However, the builder constructed only 11 parking spaces. The builder had orally promised one parking space for each of the 10 flat owners, with the 11th space designated for common use by all residents for two-wheelers.



However, four parking spaces were taken by the builder himself, despite owning only three flats, leaving just seven parking spaces for the remaining residents and no lottery system was followed for the parking allotment.

According to another complaint, the sanctioned plan had side-by-side car parking spaces, as well as designated areas for two-wheelers and bicycles. However, when the parking spaces were marked, most car parking spaces were back-to-back, making it difficult for residents to park and move their vehicles, and spaces originally designated for two-wheelers and bicycles were converted into car parking slots, reducing availability for two-wheeler owners.

In another case, a homebuyer said that an approved plan had 57 car parking spaces, including visitor parking. However, the builder allotted 71 parking spaces, excluding visitor parking, leading to severe congestion. With the increase in the number of parking slots beyond the sanctioned limit, residents found it difficult to park their vehicles.



“We urge homebuyers to check the approved plans before purchasing a property and report any violations. RERA will continue to monitor and take necessary action to protect the rights of residents,” said Srinivas Rao.



GRAPHIC



Real estate developers are selling car parking spaces beyond the sanctioned limit, causing congestion in gated communities and apartment complexes.



A parking space for one car is being allotted to two cars



Earmarking space near lifts and staircases for parking hinders free movement of people.



Mixed-use buildings lack separate parking areas for shops and homes.



Spaces meant for guests are illegally sold to residents.



Builders lack a transparent way of parking allotment.