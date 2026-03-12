Home Tutor Gets RI for Misbehaving with Student in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The special sessions judge for POCSO Act cases sentenced a 23-year-old home tutor Abdul Qayyum to five years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for misbehaving with a minor girl in the old city in 2019.

The special sessions judge, G. Uday Bhaskar Rao, held Qayyum guilty in the case. The court has also imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on the accused.

According to police, the accused was teaching Arabic to the girl at her house when he misbehaved with her. When she screamed, the mother came to her rescue. When the mother enquired with Qayyum, he remained silent and escaped.

Based on her complaint, the police booked a case and the victim’s statement was recorded at Bharosa centre. The Bharosa team provided a range of counselling techniques to assist the victim and her family. Additionally, they offered moral and emotional support through consistent follow-up sessions and involvement in workshops.

The family was exceptionally happy to hear about the conviction.