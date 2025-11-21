 Top
Telangana
21 Nov 2025 11:07 PM IST

As per the directions of Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, a special meeting was held on Friday at the police parade grounds: Reports

Home Guards Urged To Get Health Insurance
Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya — DC File

NIZAMABAD: Additional DCP (AR) K. Ramachandra Rao said Home Guards play a crucial role in the police system, and ensuring their good health and financial security is a top priority. He noted that health insurance serves as a protective shield if any medical issue arises during service.

As per the directions of Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya, a special meeting was held on Friday at the police parade grounds. Speaking at the meeting, Ramachandra Rao said that obtaining insurance in advance prevents even minor health problems from becoming major financial burdens, thereby securing the future of their families. “Health is your family’s happiness. Everyone should opt for health insurance with full awareness and strengthen their security,” he said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
