Home Guard, Woman Die in Road Accident in Jubilee Hills

Telangana
23 Feb 2026 2:44 PM IST

The Home Guard is working as a Rapido driver on a part time basis after completion of duty: Police

Santoshnagar traffic police station home guard Syed Hussain and a woman Akshitha died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding tanker in Jubilee Hills on Monday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Santoshnagar traffic police station home guard Syed Hussain and a woman Akshitha died after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by a speeding tanker in Jubilee Hills on Monday.

Hussain is also working as a Rapido driver on a part time basis after completion of duty. Akshitha hired the Rapido bike ride service through an app and after which Hussain picked her up and proceeding to Jubilee Hills Road No.10 when the tanker came from behind and rammed into the bike.

Death was instant for Hussain and Akshitha. Akshitha is a native of Vizianagaram district. The police booked a case against the tanker driver and took up the investigation.


