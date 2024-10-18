Home guard dies by suicide

Hyderabad: A home guard at the Panjagutta ACP Office died allegedly by suicide at his house, Uppal police said on Thursday. According to Uppal circle inspector Election Reddy, the deceased Poda Venkatramaiah, 39, was residing in Ramanthapur. Venkatramaiah took the step over financial issues, the police officer said. After a complaint was lodged by the victim’s wife Subasini, 32, a case was registered. The body was sent for post-mortem.





