Home Guard Co-Operative Society to Be Established for Welfare of Families: Sajjanar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday announced that a Home Guard Co-operative Society will be established soon under the Hyderabad police. He said that 2,000 of the 5,000 Home Guards had joined the proposed society and advised the rest to sign up.

Sajjanar said that the government was considering sanctioning double-bedroom houses to eligible Home Guards, while addressing the 63rd Home Guards Raising Day celebrations at the City Armed Reserve headquarters here on Saturday. He later he inspected the parade and took the guard of honour.

Sajjanar advised Home Guards to renew their driving licence on a priority basis. He explained that failure to renew the licence could lead to hurdles in providing insurance in case of road accidents.

He warned that strict action would be taken against those who are negligeny in their duty or indulge in corruption or illegal activities. He asked them to maintain discipline and bring laurels to the police department.

The commissioner certificates to 25 Home Guards for excellence in duty and commendation certificates for best performance in the parade. Ex gratia cheques were distributed to the families of 18 Home Guards who passed away.

CAR headquarters DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy, Home Guards commandant N.V.

Kishan Rao and senior police officials participated in the event.

Cyberabad police commissioner Avinash Mohanty, joint CP Dr Gajarao Bhupal and senior officers attended the Home Guards Raising Day event in the commissionerate limits.

Mohanty highlighted the formation of the Cyberabad Home Guards Co-operative Credit Society in January, the first in Telangana. Salary account holders with HDFC and Axis Bank are eligible for `33 lakh health insurance, OP consultations and full-body health check-ups.

He added that home guards injured on duty were being given full medical reimbursement without financial limits, and that Cyberabad’s welfare committee ensured timely support.

Officials said 912 of 1,053 home guards have enrolled in the credit society, loans worth `92 lakh have been sanctioned, and `38.19 lakh has been provided for critical medical treatment.