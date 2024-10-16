Home automation solutions player Teletask unveils India office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Teletask, a home automation solutions player, unveiled its India office and product experience centre in Hyderabad. It is now present in 12 cities in India. The Hyderabad office will serve as a central hub for operations and a product experience centre.

Teletask provides home automation solutions integrating household gadgets, electrical appliances, music systems, security systems and gates into a user-friendly ecosystem.

“We unveiled the India Operations office here today along with an experience and training centre. Our solutions are AI and IoT-compatible. We have plans to add 25 new partners,” said Kalyanaraman, CEO.

“Our home automation solutions enhance convenience and comfort,” said Johan Vander Beken, Global CEO, according to a release.