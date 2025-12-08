Holy Family Church Holds Choir Competition

HYDERABAD: The 36th Choir Festival was organised at Holy Family Church, Trimulgherry, for Catholic parishes and Catholic colleges in Hyderabad. In the parish category, 11 parishes participated, and in the college category, nine colleges took part.

St Joseph's Degree and P.G College, King Koti, and St Francis Degree College, Begumpet, were declared joint winners as the score was equal. In the parish category, Our Lady of Fatima Church, Damaiguda, secured first place; St Anthony's Church, Gandhinagar, came second; and John Maria Vianney Church, Bhoiguda, came third.

Speaking on the occasion, Michael Abraham, Choir Master of Holy Family Church, said, “For the past 36 years, this competition has taken place during Advent. It gives an opportunity to young talent, inspiring them to practise well for the performance, especially in the surrounding areas of Trimulgherry.”

A pre-Christmas event took place at Amrutha Vani, Secunderabad, for musicians and children, organised by Nissi Academy Foundation. The highlight of the event was the children performing on drum kit, guitar and keyboard. The best performance was by the children playing Dappu beats, making the audience stand and clap. Paul Ruben David, a drummer boy, also played some of the important carols.

A free medical camp was organised by the Men’s Society of Methodist Telugu Church, offering free investigations such as BP, 2D Echo, RBS and PFT.

Explaining about the camp, S.C. David said, “The specialists who were there for the free consultation were orthopaedics, cardiologist, pulmonologist and general physician. The church members availed the services.”

The Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols was celebrated at Christ Church, Ramkote. The service started with carols. Rev Dr Sushil Pakyanadhan, the organist and choirmaster, mentioned that the congregation’s participation would be equal to those who were rendering the carols, as the lyrics are known by everyone.