Holi: Liquor Shops, Bars to Remain Closed in Hyderabad

Telangana
2 March 2026 5:57 PM IST

A notification in this regard was also issued by the Hyderabad police

Holi: Liquor Shops, Bars to Remain Closed in Hyderabad
The Hyderabad police informed that the wine and toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants, excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs within the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad shall remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police informed that the wine and toddy shops and bars attached to restaurants, excluding bars in star hotels and registered clubs within the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad shall remain closed from 6 am to 6 pm on Tuesday on account of Holi Festival-2026.

The closure of these shops was declared in the interest of public peace and tranquility. A notification in this regard was also issued by the Hyderabad police.


