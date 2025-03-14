Holi Fete Brings Joy in Adilabad District

Adilabad: People of all ages, from children to elders, marked the Holi festival with religious fervour and vibrant celebrations across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Friday. Residents emerged early in the morning to enjoy the festivities with family and friends while managing the high temperatures.

In several localities, youths were seen riding bikes adorned with colourful Holi caps and sporting faces painted with vivid hues. In a playful twist to the celebrations, some young revellers engaged in lighthearted mischief by playfully hitting eggs on the heads of their friends. Due to the heat, children remained mostly indoors, confined to their homes and nearby lanes.

Leaders from major political parties celebrated Holi with their party cadres and second-tier leaders at their residences, exchanging greetings and best wishes. District officials, including the collectors and the superintendent of police from Nirmal, Adilabad, Mancherial, and Komaram Bheem Asifabad, also joined in the festivities with their staff. Local political figures visited these officials.