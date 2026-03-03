Holi Celebrations Begin in Hyderabad amid Date Confusion and Dip in Sales

Hyderabad: Festive colours have begun to fill the markets of Hyderabad as people gear up to celebrate Holi with devotion, excitement, and a touch of confusion over dates this year.

For many families, Holi is not just about colours but about tradition and rituals. One devotee shared that Holi holds special significance as a Hindu festival associated with Lord Krishna and Lord Rama."We start the day with morning Puja (prayers), and only after completing the rituals do we begin the celebrations," he said.

He added that playing with children is the most important and joyful part of the festival. According to him, prices of rangoli and colours remain reasonable this year, with only a slight difference of two to five rupees compared to last year.

However, shopkeepers say the festival dates have created confusion among customers. Narayana, who has been running a shop near a showroom for the past eight years, said that people are unsure whether Holi should be celebrated today, tomorrow, or the day after due to calendar variations and government holiday announcements.

"Business is okay for now, but many customers are still confused about the exact festival day," he explained. This year, his shop has stocked herbal gulal, natural colours, and electric water guns, offering a wide range of varieties. Raj, originally from Rajasthan, highlighted how Holi is celebrated in his state.

"In Rajasthan, we celebrate for ten days with traditional performances called Rammat. On Holika Dahan night, we offer various items into the fire and then play with colours the next day," he said. He also mentioned that due to planetary timings and a possible eclipse, Holika Dahan will be observed in the evening, while colour celebrations may shift accordingly.

Vikram Singh echoed similar sentiments, stating that while Holika Dahan will be observed today, colours might be played a day later because of the eclipse. He assured that markets are filled with good quality colours at reasonable prices.

Meanwhile, veteran businessman Rohit Vaski, who has been in the Holi goods business for over 40 years, expressed concern. "Sales are down by nearly 50 per cent," he said, attributing the decline to eclipse-related confusion and increasing online competition. He noted that this year's popular products include herbal gulal, fruit-based colours, and premium 'Fine Art' pure colours, along with a wide range of pichkaris and pumps.

Despite the mixed business response, the spirit of Holi remains high. Devotion in the morning, Holika Dahan in the evening, and vibrant colours with family and friends continue to define the essence of the festival - a celebration of joy, unity, and the triumph of good over evil.