Holi celebrated with fervour in Telangana

Hyderabad, March 14: Holi, the festival of colours, was celebrated in Telangana with fervour on Friday as people smeared 'gulal' on each others' faces and distributed sweets to friends and relatives.

Children and youth revelled in Holi celebrations organised at apartments and other residential complexes in Hyderabad and other towns in the state.

North Indian communities in Hyderabad organised 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday night.

Gair, a vibrant folk dance of Rajasthan, was also performed by natives of the state as part of Holi celebrations in the city.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar participated in Holi celebrations in Karimnagar.

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy conveyed their greetings on the occasion of Holi.

Holi, a kaleidoscope of hues and exuberance, serves as a sacred bond that fortifies the unity amongst all, the Governor said.

Revanth Reddy hoped that Holi will bring cheer to every family in the state.

Kishan Reddy also wished that the festival brings happiness, good health and prosperity to every Indian.

Hyderabad police have imposed certain restrictions in connection with Holi celebrations, prohibiting the movement of vehicles in groups and throwing colours on unwilling persons, drawing an angry response from BJP MLA Raja Singh on Thursday.

Slamming the police notification, Goshamahal MLA described it as a 'Tughlaq farman' (Tughlaq order).