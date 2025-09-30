Hold Cong Accountable On Its 'Debts' To People: Harish

HYDERABAD: The BRS which is pressing ahead with its programme of distributing ‘Congress debt cards’ to every household said that it would call on the people to question the ruling party on its unkept promises when Congress leaders visit homes seeking votes in the local bodies elections.

Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao on Tuesday called on party leaders and workers to distribute the ‘Congress debt cards’ to every household.

“Explain to people on each of the unkept Congress’ promises, how much the Congress government owes to each person or family, whether it is women, farmers, or the elderly. These cards list all the dues Congress owes to every section of the society so people can question Congress leaders when they come seeking votes,” Harish Rao said in Siddipet where he released the cards.

The BRS launched the programme last Saturday with party working president K.T. Rama Rao unveiling the cards.

“Before the Congress can seek votes, it must explain to people why it owes so much to people. For instance, Congress owes ₹75,000 to each farmer towards Rythu Bandhu, to each woman it owes ₹44,000. BRS leaders must also talk about how the Congress government shut down the KCR kits, and the nutrition kits programmes and how various other programmes, including Kalyana Lakshmi have been stopped. It is time for people to hold Congress accountable,” Harish Rao said.