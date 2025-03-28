Hogarth setting up office in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: London-headquartered Hogarth, which specialises in advertising production, localisation and content adaptation across media formats, is setting up its office in Hyderabad. It has plans to set up a 200-plus team here to work on global brands.

The positions are open for creative production and technology roles, according to a post on X from a handle with interests in Hyderabad's real estate and infrastructure. The careers tab on the company website had listed roles like content manager, automation engineer, software development engineer in test, aretworkers, creative lead, digital asset and IP rights specialist, art director and studio manager.

“Hogarth is coming to Hyderabad!” said Ramalakshmi Balasubramanian, global managing director at Hogarth Worldwide in a screen grab in the post.

“Hyderabad, get ready! Hogarth is expanding into your vibrant IT corridor and building a more than 200 member strong team to work on global brands, pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology!” it read further.

Hogarth will be joining big tech brands already operating in Hyderabad.

The company’s website lists content creation , production, language services, strategy and consultation, and technology as its capabilities.