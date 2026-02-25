Hoax Terror Mails Spark Security Checks at RGIA

Hyderabad: Unidentified miscreants sent multiple emails to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA), naming Tamil Nadu IPS officer A. Arun and political strategists Prashanth Kishore and Sunil Kanugolu, and warning of terror attacks at Chennai airport.

One email claimed suicide attackers would target the Amsterdam–Hyderabad flight at RGIA. Security personnel conducted thorough checks at the airport premises, but the threats later turned out to be a hoax. This was the fourth such email received by RGIA’s security and vigilance officials. Similar threats were also sent to the Telangana High Court and CBI courts on Wednesday.

According to Hyderabad cyber crime police, RGIA officials reported receiving several emails from different sender IDs alleging that IPS officer A Arun had been honey-trapped by Pakistan ISI cells and linked to kickbacks from DMK. The emails further alleged that upcoming terror attacks in Chennai would occur with his “indirect blessings,” citing the involvement of Kishore and Kanugolu.

Another email claimed that suicide passengers had boarded KLM flight 873 from Amsterdam to Hyderabad, with former LTTE cadres allegedly planning a blast upon landing. Additional threats mentioned possible attacks on IndiGo flight 688 after arrival at RGIA.ollowing these emails, police carried out search operations at RGIA and court premises, all of which proved to be false alarms. Cases have been registered under relevant sections based on complaints lodged by RGIA officials.