Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Security Alert at Karimnagar District Court

Karimnagar: An anonymous email threatening to blow up the Karimnagar District Court triggered a major security alert on Wednesday, prompting evacuation of the premises and a multi-hour search by police. The email, received by court officials, claimed that 12 RDX bombs had been planted in the court complex and were set to detonate at 12.05 pm. Police immediately cordoned off the area and evacuated judges, lawyers and staff. The entire complex was placed under lockdown.

Bomb Disposal squads and sniffer dog units conducted a room-to-room search of court halls, record rooms and the parking area. After completing the inspection, police declared the threat a hoax as no explosives or suspicious materials were found. Following the all-clear from security teams, court proceedings resumed.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the email. Cyber Cell officials are working to identify the IP address and source of the message. Authorities said those responsible for issuing such threats would face legal action.