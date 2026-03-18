Hoax Bomb Threat Triggers Panic at Warangal Courts

Warangal: An anonymous bomb threat email triggered panic at the district courts in Warangal and Hanamkonda on Wednesday, prompting a large-scale security response before being declared a hoax.

Police said the email warned that five bombs would detonate across the city at 2 pm, including court premises. The alert led to immediate deployment of Bomb Disposal and Dog Squad teams, which cordoned off the judicial complexes.

Advocates, litigants and staff were evacuated, bringing court proceedings to a halt. Security personnel conducted a detailed search of offices and corridors across the premises.

“We were asked to leave our chambers immediately as the squads took over,” said a senior member of the Bar Association.

After extensive checks, officials found no suspicious objects and declared the threat a hoax.

Police said the incident follows a similar threat issued on February 26 and another recent hoax targeting Karimnagar District Court. The Cyber Cell is tracing the source of the email.

Officials warned that those responsible would face legal action for disrupting court functioning and misusing public resources.