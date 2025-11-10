Hoax bomb call threat to flight at RGIA in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A call received by an airline in Hyderabad that a bomb was planted in a flight and it would explode any time turned out to be a hoax after checking it thoroughly by the security personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

Upon receiving information, the bomb disposal squad rushed to the spot after evacuating the passengers. After checking the flight, the security personnel declared that it was a hoax call bringing the passengers and airlines officials a sigh of relief



