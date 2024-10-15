HMWS&SB's Dashboard to Track Complaints

Hyderabad:HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy announced the establishment of a dashboard at the main office to track complaints on sewer overflow, contaminated water and silt on roads. Complaints will be recorded on Google Maps with the help of GPS coordinates. He instructed officials to update details of manholes and desilting online daily and transport waste to dumping yards.

Speaking at a review of the board’s 90-day special drive, Ashok Reddy acknowledged the positive public response to the drive and commended staff for their efforts. He also addressed the ongoing surveys on dry bore wells and advised coordination among officials. Customers should be notified about establishing additional pits at their residences, with notices issued for non-compliance, he said.