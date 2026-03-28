HMWSSB Warns of Strict Action Against Misuse of Board Logo on Private Tankers

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has warned of strict legal action against private water tanker operators found misusing the board’s official logo while supplying water to consumers.

The board said it recently noticed that some private tanker owners were illegally displaying the official logo, creating the false impression that the water supplied was part of government-authorised service.

Officials stated that the board’s logo is an official government identification mark and its unauthorised use is a violation of law, besides misleading the public and damaging trust in official services.

The board clarified that water supplied through private tankers is generally sourced from borewells and is neither treated according to official standards nor subjected to quality testing. Authorities cautioned that consumption of such water may pose serious health risks.

Consumers were advised not to rely on unauthorised private tankers and to book drinking water only through the board’s official customer care services by calling the toll-free number 155313.

Officials said criminal cases would be registered immediately against those found misusing the board’s logo. During recent inspections, one private tanker carrying the board’s logo was seized and a criminal case was booked against the operator.

Managing Director Ashok Reddy directed field officials to intensify inspections and ensure strict monitoring to prevent misuse of the board’s name, logo and brand identity.

The board also appealed to the public to report any such misuse to the nearest water board office or concerned officials, saying public cooperation is essential to curb illegal activities and protect confidence in official water services