HMWS&SB to Impose ₹5,000 Fine on Consumers Using Illegal Motors on Water Taps

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB said it would take action and impose a fine of ₹5,000 on consumers who illegally use motors on water tap connections to increase supply pressure to their premises. Repeat offenders may also face police action.

“We have received complaints related to low water pressure from certain areas and our initial probe has revealed that the reason is illegal motors,” said a board official. “We will visit the shortlisted colonies during the time when water is supplied to that area,” he added.

A HMWS&SB lineman said that automatic and high-speed motors were being used in some areas, depriving the other households in their locality at the end of supply lines of adequate potable water.

The board has formed teams in the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) area covering the Greater Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri municipal corporations for the action. “Based on the complaints received on the metro customer care (MCC) number 155313 and HMWSSB consumer services mobile app we have shortlisted the areas and door to door inspections will be done,” an official said.