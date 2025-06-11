HMWS&SB Plans To Complete Long-Pending Sewer Tunnel Project At King Koti In 3 Months

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB is planning to complete a long-pending sewer tunnel project at King Koti in three months. A statement said 92 per cent of the work is complete, and the project would solve sewage problems in areas like Raj Bhavan, Abids, Himayatnagar, Narayanaguda, Barkatpura and Bagh Lingampally.

Board MD Ashok Reddyvisited the work sites at King Koti and Kachiguda to check the progress. At King Koti, he gave the staff a deadline of 40 days. He suggested that work be done in two shifts if needed. At Kacheguda, where the pipe-laying work has been done for 200 metres, he asked officials to finish building the manholes within two weeks.

Some of the manholes built earlier have now been covered by cement roads and dividers. Ashok Reddy walked through the Kachiguda area with his team, spoke to nearby shopkeepers and collected information to identify the hidden manholes. He told the staff to clean them and connect them to the Amberpet sewage treatment plant (STP).