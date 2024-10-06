HMWS&SB Offers One-Time Settlement Scheme for Consumers

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB has announced a one-time settlement scheme to waive interest on late payment and unmetered penalty, on payment of the principal balance amount. The scheme can be availed till October 31. It will be applicable for consumers having a live connection.

For consumers who have not availed of the previous OTS, 100 per cent of the interest, late payment fee and unmetered penalty amount will be waived on payment of the principal balance in a single payment.

Consumers who have availed the benefit under OTS scheme previously will be extended 50 per cent waiver on interest, late payment fee and unmetered penalty on payment of the principal amount.

Consumers who intend to avail the OTS should submit an affidavit stating that they would not default on future monthly bill payments for 24 months. If the payment is defaulted, the waived amount will be debited back on the consumer account number (CAN).