HMWS&SB MD Urges Speedy Repair of Water Pipeline Leak in Hyderabad

HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy has instructed officials to speed up repair work on a major water pipeline leak near Mughal Restaurant, which was damaged on Sunday night, disrupting water supply in several areas.

In an online meeting with senior officials, Ashok Reddy reviewed the progress of the repair work and instructed teams to work in coordination to complete the work at the earliest. To ensure that residents in affected areas do not face difficulties, he directed the supply of water through tankers until the pipeline is restored.

Board executive director Mayank Mittal has been conducting hourly reviews with officials at the repair site. To ensure water supply is restored by the evening, additional teams would be deployed if necessary, officials said. The ED instructed officials to formulate micro-level plans to expedite the work and complete the repairs efficiently.

Hyderabad: An Indira Mahila Shakti canteen, operated by a women’s self-held group (SHG) was inaugurated at the GHMC to offer subsidised food. Unlike Annapurna canteens, which offer food at Rs 5 per plate, Indira Mahila Shakti canteens offer breakfast as well as various dishes. Officials said the quality of food was better and prices lower as compared to commercial establishments. The GHMC head office canteen is being run by the Snehitha SHG of Jubilee Hills circle after getting `5 lakh financial assistance.