HMWS&SB Inspects Sewerage Works, Tackles Contaminated Water Issues

Hyderabad: HMWS&SB managing director Ashok Reddy inspected sewerage works and addressed complaints regarding contaminated water supply at Gowliguda and King Koti, on Monday and checked the operation of a pollution identification device.



Ashok Reddy stressed the need for timely resolution of water contamination issues. He identified an unused hand pump to be converted into an injection bore well. He directed officials to issue notices for sewerage connections to new buildings. He also reviewed desilting operations in Sultan Bazaar. Ashok Reddy also visited Madhapur and Ayyappa Society to address leaks in a 1,200-mm diameter pipeline.