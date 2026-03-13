HMWSSB Finds Blankets, Bedsheets During Manholes De-silting

Hyderabad: Following a complaint of severe blockage in the main sewer pipeline in the Chander Nayak Thanda which was causing a sewage backflow and overflow on to roads, the HMWS&SB said its Madhapur circle office had worked for three days to restore the situation. Officials instructed establishments to construct silt chambers within their premises to trap solid waste before it enters the sewer network.

The board said it had found blankets, bed sheets and clothes in the sewer, a common complaint during its de-silting operations across the city. Plastic items and solid waste was also found, which blocked the sewer lines and cause sewage overflow. Even after special de-silting drives remove the silt and waste, the problem recurs because people continue to dump garbage into manholes.

Another issue identified by authorities was that hotels, offices, bakeries, food courts, commercial buildings, and multi-storey residential complexes often connected their sewage lines directly to the sewer network. Food waste and other materials from these establishments enter the sewer system and reach manholes.

The problem worsened because many of these establishments did not construct silt chambers. As a result, solid waste flows directly into the sewer pipelines, increasing pressure on the system and causing overflow.