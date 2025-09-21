HMWSSB booked 49 for Illegal Water Connections in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The HMWS&SB vigilance wing said it had registered criminal cases against 49 individuals in two separate cases for illegally tapping drinking water pipelines.

Under the Red Hills high-level section, violations were traced to Myraj and Iram Fortune Apartments at Bazaar Ghat, registered under the names of Akhil and 47 others. Later, vigilance officers lodged criminal cases against these 48 persons with the Nampally police.