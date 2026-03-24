HMWS&SB Bags National Water Award

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has won a prestigious honour at the 20th Water Digest World Water Awards 2025–26 in New Delhi.

The award, presented to managing director Ashok Reddy by CGM Padmaja on Tuesday, recognised the Board’s Blue-Green Infrastructure project at Palapitta Park and the Botanical Garden. Reddy appreciated the team’s efforts and said the recognition was a boost to sustainable initiatives.

The project focuses on reuse of treated water and environmental protection. A special network was built to supply treated water from a 7 MLD sewage treatment plant, with a 1,347-metre DI pipeline, sump, pump house and open drains. The treated water is used for watering plants and restoring water bodies, promoting sustainable water management.



