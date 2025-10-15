HM’s Initiative Revamps Govt School

Hyderabad:A government school in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district has become a model for community-driven development after its headmaster mobilised corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds to transform its facilities. Bekkanti Srinivasa Rao, headmaster of Narasapuram Sudireddy Nagi Reddy, Adilakshmamma Memorial High School in Dummugudem mandal, was felicitated by director of school education Naveen Nicholas, for his efforts.

















Under the guidance of district collector Jitesh V. Patil and in coordination with district education officer Nagalakshmi, a computer lab was set up at the school with Infosys CSR support. Srinivasa Rao also secured CSR funds from ITC PSPD, Sarapaka, to install a wash basin and address long-pending sanitation needs.



Along with the teaching staff, he restored a well that had been defunct for 15 years and installed a submersible motor to ensure a steady water supply during summer. The campus was beautified with greenery, making it a local attraction. The school recorded 100 per cent results in last year’s Class X examinations for the first time and even saw students qualify for IIT admissions.



Congratulating the headmaster, Naveen Nicholas said every teacher should “treat their school like their home and seek CSR partnerships to improve infrastructure and quality of education.” The education department hailed the initiative as a model for how local effort and community engagement can transform government schools.



Youth killed in late-night crash



Hyderabad:A 28-year-old accountant, Muppidi Praveen Kumar, died after a mini-lorry rammed his two-wheeler in Madhapur late on Monday night. The victim is a native of West Godavari district and lived in Ayyappa Society, Madhapur. Police said he was returning home with a friend when the accident occurred.



“Praveen, who was riding pillion, fell on the road and suffered fatal injuries. His friend suffered a leg fracture and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital,” Madhapur inspector D. Krishna Mohan said. The lorry driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. Police have registered a case and launched a search for him.



Assets of KLIS engineers to be attached



Hyderabad:The vigilance and enforcement department has approved an irrigation department proposal to attach assets worth crores of rupees allegedly amassed illegally by senior engineers of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). The approval was based on the findings from Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raids carried out earlier this year on the residences of several engineers, including executive engineer (EE) Nunne Sridhar, engineer-in-chief (ENC) Bhukya Hariram and former ENC Muralidhar, sources said.



Officials said assets worth `14 crore, valued at around `110 crore in the open market, were recovered from Sridhar, who began his career as an assistant executive engineer and worked with the Kaleshwaram project for several years. ACB sleuths also found properties worth `11.46 crore linked to Hariram, who is currently under investigation by a special team. The irrigation department has submitted a detailed property list to the vigilance authorities, requesting formal attachment of assets under the relevant provisions of law.