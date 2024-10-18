HMRL-Mana Yatri to provide last-mile connectivity

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail has joined hands with Mana Yatri to establish last-mile connectivity for commuters, it was announced here on Friday.



Officials said that “This collaboration marks a significant advancement in the city’s public transportation ecosystem. It will address the critical need for seamless and affordable travel from metro stations to the destination. The commute often involves navigating the last-mile challenge.”

The collaboration aligns with the attempt to make public transport more attractive, said an official. It will offer affordable transit options for the passengers, compared to bike-taxis and cabs, he said.