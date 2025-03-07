HMRL Chief: Hyd Metro Is Safety Benchmark

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) has maintained an impeccable safety record with no untoward incidents reported since its inception, owing to its high safety standards, innovative engineering, and global best practices, said HMRL Managing Director N.V.S. Reddy on Friday.

Addressing the 54th National Safety Week event at the National Remote Sensing Centre in Balanagar, N.V.S. Reddy emphasised that world-class safety measures have ensured Hyderabad Metro’s accident-free operation. He said that Metro construction was not only an engineering feat but also a societal initiative aimed at maximising public benefit.

Reddy stressed that safety is not just about compliance with regulations but a commitment to risk assessment and mitigation at every stage of the project. Thorough planning helped eliminate potential hazards even during the design phase.

Hyderabad Metro has been honoured with the prestigious ROSPA (Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents) Gold Award in Glasgow, UK, for three consecutive years, he said.