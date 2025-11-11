HMDA to Auction Plots Worth Rs 5K Cr

Hyderabad: The HMDA will e-auction open plots in Kokapet and Moosapet, including one of about 11.5 acres, aiming to raise about Rs 5,000 crore. A pre-bid meeting will be held on November 17 at 11 am at T-Hub, Raidurgam.

The auction covers six plots in Kokapet Neopolis Layout, one in Kokapet Golden Mile Layout, and two in Moosapet. The Neopolis Layout plots fall under Gandipet mandal in Survey No.s 239 and 240, while the Golden Mile Layout plot is also under Gandipet mandal, in Survey No.s 116 and 117. The Moosapet plots fall under Kukatpally mandal in Survey No.s 121-141, 146, 147, and 155-157.

A HMDA official said the land parcels, which are encumbrance-free and zoned for multi-use, are among the most sought-after in Hyderabad’s real estate market. The mega e-auction will be conducted between November 24 and December 5.

The upset price for the six plots in Neopolis Kokapet is fixed at Rs 99 crore per acre, while the plot in Golden Mile Layout is priced at `70 crore per acre. The two Moosapet plots carry an upset price of Rs 75 crore per acre. The earnest money deposit (EMD) for each plot is set at Rs 5 crore, irrespective of its size.

Among the plots, the largest — measuring 11.48 acres — is located in Moosapet, followed by 5.31 acres and 5.03 acres in Neopolis Layout, Kokapet. The smallest plot, measuring 1.98 acres, is in Golden Mile Layout, Kokapet.

HMDA has invited developers, builders and investors to participate in a pre-bid meeting for detailed information on the auction process, plot specifications, and terms and conditions. Further details, including registration procedures, are available on the HMDA website: www.hmda.gov.in.