HMDA sets up call centre for LRS

Hyderabad:The state government has set up a call centre at the HMDA to provide guidance to people who seek to apply for the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). The call centre could be reached by dialing toll-free number 1800 599 8838.

The applicants can get a provisional LRS fee estimate, if their land does not fall under prohibited lands, or situated within 200 metres distance from a water body. If the applicant pays the fee by March 31, he could avail a rebate of 25 per cent. The pro-rata open space charge is 14 per cent of the plot value.



HMDA said it will process the LRS applications within 10 days of the requisite payment and urged all plot owners to make payments before March 31 to avail the 25 per cent discount.



If an LRS application is rejected, HMDA will refund the 90 per cent of the amount paid after adjusting 10 per cent towards processing charges.

