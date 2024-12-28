HMDA set to inaugurate a new park in Kothwalguda

Hyderabad: The HMDA is all set to inaugurate its Rs 75-crore urban park in Kothwalguda, including terraced gardens, a pond, and pergolas and what is touted as the largest tunnel aquarium. A standout feature is its six-acre walk-through aviary, said to be among the world's largest, with 5,000 birds.

The aquarium will allow visitors to see aquatic environments and observe marine life up close. The Aqua Marine Park, planned on a design, build, finance, operate, and transfer (DBFOT) basis, is expected to accommodate up to 2,500 individuals and will include multiple tunnels showing a variety of aquatic species.

The eco-park also includes an open-air theatre, rural huts with a food court, a sculpture park, and dedicated picnic areas.





