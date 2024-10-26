HMDA removes list of prohibited properties in Telanagna from website

Hyderabad: Three days after it uploaded the list of prohibited properties in the pre-reorganised districts of Telangana, the HMDA has removed the entire list from its website. It said the list, made before the reorganisation of districts, was causing confusion.

Verification revealed that the prohibited properties related to Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts were not mentioned in the list, and many regions in the HMDA jurisdiction were missing.

The list also did not cover the two land registration schemes that were implemented in 2016 and 2020.

A HMDA official, however, said that the list had been available since 2015.

"Some people wanted to defame the government and create a panic, so it was removed. They wanted to project that the state government was against the real estate sector by showcasing this HMDA data," said a source in the municipal administration and urban development (MA&UD) department.

"No list will be uploaded unless the state government gives orders," said HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad told Deccan Chronicle.

Sources said the HMDA had no plans to do a survey. If there is a direction from the government, the HMDA will prepare a list and send it to the registration and stamps department which will mark the list of prohibited properties.