HMDA Proposes New Planning Tool

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has proposed the introduction of Land Pooling and Area Development (LPAD) as a planning tool to unlock land potential, provide structured infrastructure and promote future-ready urban development across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region.



Although a comprehensive Master Plan exists, its implementation has been inconsistent, especially regarding major, arterial and sub-arterial roads. Many of these planned corridors remain unexecuted, leaving land parcels inaccessible and unsuitable for planned development.



As a result, large parts of the metropolitan region have witnessed unstructured, unregulated and often unauthorised development, lacking access to roads, public utilities and essential services. To address these challenges, HMDA has proposed the LPAD model to facilitate coordinated development and ensure infrastructure readiness for urban expansion.



