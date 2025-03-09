HMDA Plants 2,950 Saplings at Jawaharnagar Herbal Park

Hyderabad:The HMDA has planted 2,950 saplings in a herbal park near the dumpyard at Jawaharnagar, to prevent land encroachment and to improve the environment. Saplings of ten species were planted in a two-acre land parcel, part of a 4.03 acre herbal garden.

Saplings of custard apples, jamun, gurmar, mahogany, Ficus virens (white fig, juvvi), peepal, Syzygium Cumini (Jamun tree ), banyan, Australian teak and bamboo were planted in the park.

“The aim is to improve the air and water quality that has deteriorated due to the dump yard. There is also an attempt to address the issue of rancid smell through this green effort,” said an official from the Medchal−Malkajgiri district collectorate.

The municipal solid waste (MSW) processing and disposal facility at Jawaharnagar processes 8,500 metric tonnes of waste per day. The figure stood at 3,500 metric tonnes per day about a decade ago.