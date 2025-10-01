HMDA: Permit Sri Aditya given On High Court Direction

Hyderabad:The HMDA has said the restoration of permissions to multi-storey structures built by Sri Aditya Kedia Realtors became inevitable following the orders of the High Court in June 2024. In an official press release, HMDA said that the Telangana High Court directed the authority to restore the permissions in March of 2024.

“In view of this High Court order, HMDA issued orders restoring permissions to the realtors on June 20, 2024”, HMDA said.



The structure drew attention after the outflow of water from the Musi river flooded the ORR, and entered the building and its cellar.

Giving the chronology of events, the HMDA stated that on May 12, 2022, Sri Aditya Kedia realtors applied for permissions for the construction of a 38-storey multi-storey building on a land spanning 9.19 acres in Manchirevula of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district.

As the land is close to River Musi, the officials sought clarification from the company. The builder submitted NOCs issued on October 8, 2021, by both the Irrigation department and the Rangareddy district collector.



After the multi-storeyed building (MSB) committee examined the proposals, it directed the builder to pay the prescribed fee for the permits. After it completed the fee payment, HMDA issued permissions to Sri Aditya Kedia Realtors on August 19, 2022, the authority said.

On June 3, 2023, in a joint inspection undertaken by HMDA, irrigation and revenue department officials, authorities found that the realtor raised a retaining wall by encroaching on River Musi’s buffer zone, post which HMDA issued showcause notices on August 2.

Stating that the company’s explanation was not satisfactory, on August 18, the HMDA cancelled the building permissions and directed the company to remove the retaining wall. Challenging the cancellation of permissions, Sri Aditya Kedia Realtors approached the High Court.



The court issued interim directions to the HMDA to conduct another inspection and submit a report to the court. Following the directions, officials carried out another inspection on February 26, 2024, and confirmed that the realtor had removed the retaining wall.



HMDA stated that on March 1, the High Court ordered for the permissions to be restored. In compliance to the judgment, they restored the building permissions. The HMDA stressed that no rules had been violated in the process.