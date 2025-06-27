HMDA Park To Host 8,000 Exotic Birds

HYDERABAD: A large walk-through aviary is being developed as part of a park being developed by the HMDA at Kothwalguda, in Chilkur. The aviary will house around 8,000 exotic birds, brought in phases from licensed sources. According to forest officials, approximately 6,000 birds have been released into the enclosure.

The aviary is one of several attractions planned within the public park, which is being developed on HMDA land. Other features include flower gardens and themed recreational areas.

The aviary is a dome-shaped structure spread across five acres, enclosed with mesh and designed to replicate natural habitats. It contains plantations, grains, fruits, water features, and walking paths for visitors. The project follows the ex-situ conservation model, where birds are protected and displayed in a controlled but natural-like setting.

The birds are being transported via air and road and are subject to a 10 to 15-day quarantine upon arrival. A bird health committee, consisting of veterinarians and ornithologists, monitors their health and behaviour before release.

A variety of exotic bird species have already arrived, including budgerigars, cockatiels, finches, doves, conures, pheasants, turacos, blue, gold and scarlet macaws, eclectus, Amazon and African grey parrots.