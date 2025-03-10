HMDA Grows to 10,472 Sq. Km, Plans New Master Plan 2050

Hyderabad: With the HMDA being increased from 7,257 sq. km to around 10,472.71 sq. km, the authority has decided to invite expression of interest (EoI) to draft its ‘Master Plan 2050’. “Drafting of sectoral plans is underway,” said a HMDA official. The HMDA has also started the process of marking its new boundaries.

“To remove 36 villages which will be incorporated in the Future City Development Authority (FCDA) and add new areas, we are also utilising the Bhuvan satellite data,” the official.

According to the officials of HMDA, a comprehensive mobility plan for the city, developing townships through land pooling schemes and economic development plan are some of the components of the ‘Master Plan 2050’.

In addition to these, a blue and a green plan will also be in place for ecological restoration.

“Water management, protection of water bodies including rivers and lakes, increasing green cover by developing parks are some of the aspects of the Blue and Green Plan,” said a HMDA official.

The ‘Master Plan 2050’ will also have district-wise master plans. Once the process is complete, the draft will be uploaded in the public domain for opinions.