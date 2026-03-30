HMDA Flags Off Amphibious Excavator for Lake Works

Hyderabad: The HMDA has procured an amphibious excavator at a cost of Rs 2.87 crore to strengthen lake restoration and maintenance efforts. The machine was flagged off on Monday at Hussain Sagar by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender.

Designed for operations in waterlogged and marshy areas, the excavator will be used for desilting tank beds, dredging, bund strengthening, aquatic weed removal, debris clearance and restoration of old tanks. HMDA officials said it will play a key role in improving the condition of Hussain Sagar Lake.

The machinery will also be deployed during major festivals such as Ganesh Chaturthi, Durga Puja, Bathukamma and Chhath Puja to manage idol immersions. For efficient operation, each shift will have one skilled operator and one semi‑skilled operator, with service engineer support provided on a visit basis.