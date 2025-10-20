HMDA Earns Rs 1,225 Crore via Building Permits

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) on Sunday said it had generated a record revenue of Rs 1,225 crore through approvals granted for building permits and layouts. It said it had cleared approvals for a built-up area exceeding 88 lakh square metres in the first nine months of this year.

The number of permissions increased by 137 per cent compared to last year. From January to September 2025, a total of 6,079 applications were disposed of — a 49 per cent surge over 2024 and 36 per cent over 2023.

According to officials, permit fee collections soared to Rs 1,225 crore, which is 245 per cent higher than in 2024 (Rs 355 crore) and 82 per cent higher than in 2023 (Rs 674 crore). Monthly revenue in 2025 has been consistently higher than in the corresponding months of 2024 and 2023. In September 2025 alone, revenue collections stood at Rs 132 crore, marking a 263 per cent jump from September 2024.

“The first nine months of 2025 have been truly outstanding for multi-storeyed building approvals. We sanctioned 77 applications, covering a substantial built-up area of 78.71 lakh square metre, and generated a record Rs 514 crore in revenue,” said HMDA metropolitan commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmad.

Crediting the remarkable turnaround in urban governance and service delivery to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Ahmad said, “This marks a significant leap compared to the same period in 2023, when only 55 applications were approved for a built-up area of 37.03 lakh square metres and revenue collections stood at Rs 215 crore.”

The HMDA has granted permissions for several large-scale multi-storeyed building projects across the city, reflecting Hyderabad’s rapid urban expansion and vertical growth. Layout permissions for open plots covered 2,862 acres (a 512 per cent increase over 2024), while layouts with housing added 38.24 lakh sq. m (a 186 per cent increase over 2024).

Growing taller

The HMDA has cleared permissions for large-scale multi-storey building ventures, reflecting rapid urban expansion and vertical growth.

Kokapet: 63-floor single block with five cellars + ground floor. Built-up area of 1,545,994 sq. ft in 2.17-acre plot.

Kokapet: 5 blocks of 56 floors each, 4 cellars + ground floor; built-up area of 5,544,206 sq ft; 7.71 acres.

Kokapet: Two residential units of 57 floors each, 5 cellars + ground; 49-floor commercial unit with a combined built-up area of 6,603,556 sq ft on 9.71 acres.

Bandlaguda Jagir: 30 floors, with 3 cellars + silt, each in two blocks covering 1,503,090 sq. ft.

Bandlaguda Jagir: 47-floor tower with two cellars, five podiums, totalling 1,351,476 sq ft on 2.34 acres.