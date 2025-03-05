HMDA Conducts Workshop on Layout Regularisation Scheme 2020

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) conducted a workshop on the layout regularisation scheme 2020 for around 160 licensed technical persons and architects here on Wednesday. Officials from the HMDA planning

wing also participated.





Metropolitan commissioner of HMDA Sarfaraz Ahmad explained about the key provisions of the GO and said “Applicants who pay regularisation and pro-rata open space charges by March 31, will be eligible for a 25 per cent

discount on charges.”

Provisional LRS fee notice will be automatically generated for applications of plots not falling in prohibited lands, lakes and water bodies or within 200m of FTL.



If an application is rejected, 90 per cent of the amount that has been paid will be refunded, while 10 per cent would be deducted towards processing charges. Similarly, the LRS applications of plots falling within 200 meters of water

bodies /lakes will be processed through the revenue and irrigation department.





Further the participants were informed to approach the call center at 1800 599 8838 between 10.00 am to 6.00 pm set up at HMDA for any clarification related to LRS applications.



