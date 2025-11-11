HMDA Charts Blueprint for Hyderabad's Transport Future

Hyderabad: The state government has initiated steps to finalise the Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) 2050, aimed at developing a sustainable and long-term transport strategy for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region. The HMDA, which has prepared the draft plan, convened a key stakeholder meeting here on Tuesday that was chaired by HMDA commissioner Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The CMP envisions an integrated transport framework aligned with the National Urban Transport Policy (NUTP) 2006/2014 and various mobility and development plans of agencies such as HMDA, GHMC and HMRL. It seeks to establish an efficient, safe and eco-friendly transport network to cater to the region’s growing population and guide future infrastructure investments for balanced urban development.

Ahmed stressed the importance of inter-agency coordination and directed all stakeholder departments to thoroughly review the draft CMP report and submit their feedback, suggestions, and departmental recommendations for incorporation and updation. The final CMP 2050 is expected to serve as a strategic blueprint to achieve seamless and sustainable mobility across the Hyderabad Metropolitan Area.

The meeting was attended by representatives from HMRL, Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, GHMC, Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd, Hyderabad Growth Corridor Ltd, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd Future City Development Authority (FCDA), directorate of town and country planning, TGIIC, TGSRTC and traffic police officials from Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.