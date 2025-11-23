HMDA Calls For Empanelling Consultants

The HMDA has proposed empanelment of survey consultants for preparation of road development plan (RDP), junction improvement plan, drone surveys and individual sketch plans. The consultant should prepare RDPs and junction improvement plans, including traffic designs, in accordance with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards.

Surveys will be conducted using differential global positioning system (DGPS) and total station equipment, capturing detailed information for every property and existing ground features necessary for the preparation of RDPs and junction improvement plans. HMDA spreads over 10,472.7 square kilometres, in 11 districts, 104 mandals and 1,355 villages.

In addition to this, topographic and DGPS/GPS surveys will be done covering the project area to collect accurate spatial data, including property boundaries, road corridors and existing infrastructure. The task also includes, analysing traffic patterns and road geometry and proposing improvement measures for junctions to enhance safety of commuters and pedestrians.

“This detailed junction improvement plan will address operational challenges, enhance traffic flow, and incorporate design elements for pedestrian and vehicular safety," said a HMDA official. "The consultant will also prepare comprehensive Road Development Plans compliant with relevant standards (such as Indian Roads Congress guidelines), including corridor alignments, cross-sections, and design layouts," he added.