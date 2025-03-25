HMDA announces photography contest on Qutub Shahi tombs

The HMDA has announced a contest for heritage and photography enthusiasts, who need to submit their original photographs of the Qutub Shahi tombs. The contest is being organised to mark World Heritage Day on April 18.

The theme is “Architectural Marvel”. The deadline is April 15. Selected entries will be displayed on HMDA’s official social media pages on April 18.

As per the submission guidelines, only original photographs with minimal editing are allowed. Heavy filters, photoshop edits or object removal will lead to disqualification. Participants must submit high-quality images in JPEG, PNG, or PDF formats, with a maximum file size of 20MB.



