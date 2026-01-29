HM Suspended For Skipping Poll Duty

NIZAMABAD: District election officer and collector Ila Tripathi on Wednesday ordered the suspension of Vanaja Reddy, headmistress of Armoor Zilla Parishad Girls High School, for remaining absent from election duties. As part of the municipal election process, Vanaja Reddy had been appointed as the returning officer (RO) for wards 4, 5 and 6 in Armoor. However, she reportedly failed to attend election duties without obtaining prior permission. The matter was brought to the notice of the district election officer and collector by Armoor sub-collector Abhigyan Malviya.

Taking a serious view of the lapse, the collector issued orders suspending the headmistress for dereliction of election duties.